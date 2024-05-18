Hyped Red Bull Imola upgrades revealed

Upgrades brought to the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix by world champions Red Bull have been unveiled by GPFans' on-the-ground pit lane reporter.

Red Bull were rocked last time out in Miami by McLaren, losing their first race of the season that Max Verstappen has finished, with Lando Norris comfortably winning by over seven seconds.

The world champions' dominance up until that point had been stark, with a DNF in Australia the only thing stopping Verstappen from having a 100% record across the start of 2024.

Indeed, the Dutchman is chasing his fourth consecutive world championship title, and can still boast a phenomenal record of having won 21 of the last 24 grands prix.

The Imola track is iconic within the world of F1

The RB20 will look different in Imola

Red Bull's upgraded package

Nonetheless, Red Bull have decided to act, bringing upgrades to round seven of the 2024 championship as outgoing chief technical officer Adrian Newey had suggested they would do at the start of the season.

Norris' stunning victory, albeit helped by a well-timed safety car, showed that Red Bull's competitors are getting closer to being able to regularly challenge for race victories, and several pundits have even suggested a championship battle is in the making.

Both Ferrari and McLaren have also brought upgraded packages to Imola ahead of this weekend's Emilia-Romagna GP, but Red Bull's radical decisions to bring in a new floor and a new front wing, among other new concepts, have certainly caught the eye.

GPFans' man on the ground Jan Bolscher has revealed pictures of the newly-updated RB20 that Verstappen is hoping can boost him back to winning ways at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

Verstappen told the media about the upgrades: "A lot of teams are coming with updates. Ferrari, for example, has a very big update, so at the moment it's hard to say where we are."

