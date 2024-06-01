F1 race winner stunned by bizarre TOILET tribute at legendary track

A bizarre tribute to a former F1 race winner has been spotted at one of the sport's most iconic tracks.

The initial post highlighting the tribute was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), by a recent visitor to the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, who then tagged the F1 star in the hope of receiving a reply.

After spotting the post, three-time race winner Heinz-Harald Frentzen shared his surprise at the hilarious sticker which featured his name.

The German enjoyed a successful spell in F1 during between 1994-2003, achieving 18 podium finishes in addition to his race victories.

The former Williams driver also finished second behind Jacques Villenueve in the 1997 drivers' championship, receiving a promotion from third spot after Michael Schumacher was disqualified following an incident between himself and the Frenchman.

After making the move to Jordan in 1999, Frentzen would finish secure a third-place finish in the drivers' standings, comfortably outperforming team-mate Damon Hill.

The 56-year-old's legacy in the sport evidently lives on given the recent tribute which has surfaced in Spa, expressing his 'surprise' after seeing the image.

There is always a surprise in Spa, even at special places in the Paddock https://t.co/82SvnMiTId — Heinz Harald Frentzen (@frentzen_hh) May 13, 2024

