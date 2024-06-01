close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 race winner stunned by bizarre TOILET tribute at legendary track

F1 race winner stunned by bizarre TOILET tribute at legendary track

F1 race winner stunned by bizarre TOILET tribute at legendary track

F1 race winner stunned by bizarre TOILET tribute at legendary track

A bizarre tribute to a former F1 race winner has been spotted at one of the sport's most iconic tracks.

The initial post highlighting the tribute was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), by a recent visitor to the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, who then tagged the F1 star in the hope of receiving a reply.

READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

After spotting the post, three-time race winner Heinz-Harald Frentzen shared his surprise at the hilarious sticker which featured his name.

The German enjoyed a successful spell in F1 during between 1994-2003, achieving 18 podium finishes in addition to his race victories.

The former Williams driver also finished second behind Jacques Villenueve in the 1997 drivers' championship, receiving a promotion from third spot after Michael Schumacher was disqualified following an incident between himself and the Frenchman.

After making the move to Jordan in 1999, Frentzen would finish secure a third-place finish in the drivers' standings, comfortably outperforming team-mate Damon Hill.

The 56-year-old's legacy in the sport evidently lives on given the recent tribute which has surfaced in Spa, expressing his 'surprise' after seeing the image.

READ MORE: Horner reveals Newey access REMOVED after exit announcement

Related

Mercedes F1
Kerb riding in Formula 1 explained
F1 Explained

Kerb riding in Formula 1 explained

  • Yesterday 23:00
Ricciardo's Red Bull hopes evaporate as F1 rival edges closer to signing contract
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo's Red Bull hopes evaporate as F1 rival edges closer to signing contract

  • Yesterday 20:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 race winner stunned by bizarre TOILET tribute at legendary track

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Ferrari blindsided over Newey as F1 rivals set to take advantage

  • Today 15:31
Christian Horner

Geri Horner's message to fellow Spice Girl goes BADLY wrong after social media error

  • Today 06:00
Latest F1 News

Then vs now - Hamilton's F1 24 and F1 2012 video game faces compared

  • Today 05:00
F1 News & Gossip

Former team boss who was once BANNED from F1 linked with shock Alpine return

  • Today 03:00
Latest F1 News

Sainz's F1 future set to be resolved in the coming weeks as rumours intensify

  • Today 01:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x