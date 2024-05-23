Newey calls for Red Bull changes BEFORE 2025 exit

Adrian Newey has revealed he would like to see changes ‘later in the year’ at Red Bull.

It was announced Newey will be leaving the team in early 2025, after nearly two decades with the team.

The reasons behind Newey’s departure are unknown, with Christian Horner suggesting he is taking time out from the sport.

Alternatively, it has been reported he plans to switch to another team, with Ferrari as one of the front runners.

What next for Newey?

Wherever Newey decides to move to next, his legacy at Red Bull will be the creation of one of the most dominant cars in F1 history.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull have dominated F1 since the 2022 regulations were introduced, the team producing 21 wins out of 22 races in the 2023 season.

In 2024, however, Red Bull’s rivals have managed to snatch victories from the team, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz claiming a victory at the Australian Grand Prix.

Furthermore, Lando Norris enjoyed a Miami Grand Prix win, keeping Max Verstappen behind him following a safety car restart to pull out a lead to over seven seconds.

When asked by Sky Sports whether there was anything he would improve with this year’s car, Newey hinted at a change later on in the season.

“There’s always room for improvement, this car is the third evolution of the 2022 car under this rule set. We’ve got one more year next year before the huge change for 2026,” he said.

“We’re always searching for little bits and pieces. The fundamental architecture of the cars remain the same.

“I mean for instance there’s one little feature on the car that I’m not terribly happy with this year and that's something which will either change later in the year or probably more likely will be altered for next year.”

