Hamilton admits he still hopes for title THIS season

Lewis Hamilton may be struggling on the track in Formula 1 this season, but the Brit could be in for title victory in the soccer world.

The seven-time champion currently sits ninth in the drivers’ standings having scored only 18 points in the opening five rounds in 2024.

Hamilton has been very vocal about his issues with his Mercedes machinery, which have been ever-present since the start of the ground-effect era.

The Brit has not won a race since Saudi Arabia in 2021, making it the longest he has gone without victory in his 18 years so far in the sport.

Lewis Hamilton is currently ninth in the championship

The Brit will join Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton hopes for Arsenal EPL title

Hamilton will make the sensational move to Ferrari in 2025 on a multi-year deal, partnering up with Charles Leclerc and replacing Carlos Sainz.

And it is not just F1 where the 39-year-old is fond of a team in red, after the revelation that he is an Arsenal fan.

When asked by GQ which team he supports in the Premier League, Hamilton responded: “Arsenal!”

The reporter then asked: “You happy with the results so far?”

Hamilton is a lifelong Arsenal fan

To which the Brit gleefully answered: “Of course, I'm so happy. I've been waiting for this my whole life.”

Arsenal, who have not won a Premier League title since their invincible season in 2003/04, are currently in the fight for the league this campaign.

Under the guidance of former player Mikel Arteta, the Gunners are racing for the title with Manchester City and Liverpool, but with the latter’s recent drop in results, it looks likely that it will be a two-horse race between Arsenal and City.

