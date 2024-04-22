Perez meets with Mercedes boss Wolff after Chinese Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez was photographed in conversation with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff alongside chief Helmut Marko at the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix.

Perez's future has been the subject of much speculation with the Mexican driver's expiring at the end of 2024.

With Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari for the 2025 Formula 1 season, a seat has opened, with Perez tipped by some to be the Briton's replacement.

Wolff has been spotted talking with Perez in the paddock already this season, notably in Bahrain after Hamilton's move to Ferrari was confirmed.

Perez has backed Hamilton's move, telling ESPN UK “I think it’s great for Formula 1. It's fantastic.

“I think there will be a lot of expectation in that move. I wish him all the best I think it's just great for the sport and great story for him.”

Perez's future at Red Bull

Ahead of the Chinese GP, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner admitted that he did not feel under pressure to make a decision on Perez's future at the team.

Horner was asked if the team was close to confirming their lineup for next season, answering: "Not very, I am afraid.

"It is incredible that we are at race five and there's so much talk already about drivers for next year.

"We're in a situation where we're very happy with our two drivers, but don't need to make a decision until much later in the year.

"Max is on a long-term contract, and Checo is out of contract, but driving exceptionally well so far this season."

The latest meeting between Perez and Wolff will no doubt only add more confusion to the Mexican's future seat.

