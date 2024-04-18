F1 Chinese Grand Prix Practice Today: Start times, schedule and ESPN TV

Find out all the details for the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix practice session, including start time and how to watch in your region.

F1 finally returns to China this weekend after a five-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the passage of time and regulation changes have effectively turned the Shanghai International Circuit into a new track for this generation of F1 machinery.

The Chinese GP also sees the first Sprint of the season, which adds another layer of intrigue. Unlike usual race weekends with three practice sessions, teams will only have a single-hour window on Friday morning to gather data and dial in their cars.

This session becomes paramount, as the learnings gleaned here will directly translate into setup choices for the all-important Sprint Qualifying (Sprint Shootout) later that afternoon.

Now, let's take a look at the practice time and how you can catch all the action from Shanghai.

Chinese Grand Prix Free Practice - Friday, April 19, 2024

The only practice session at the Chinese GP kicks off on Friday, April 19, at 11:30am local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (China): 11:30am Friday

United States (EDT): 11:30pm Thursday

United States (CDT): 10:30pm Thursday

United States (PDT): 8:30pm Thursday

UK time: 4:30am Friday

Central European Time (CEST): 5:30am Friday

Australia (Melbourne): 1:30pm Friday

South Africa: 5:30am Friday



How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

