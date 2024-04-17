Ferrari star Leclerc unveils exciting new brand

An F1 star has started a new ice cream venture, and it's not the driver you think it is.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has launched his new ice cream brand, ‘‘LEC’, alongside the slogan ‘WHY RESIST’.

Flavours include classics ‘VANILLOVE’ and ‘CHOCOLATE CRUNCH, but they also provide more enticing options, such as “SALTY CARAMMMEL”, “SWIRLY PISTACHI-OH!,” and “PEANUT CARAMEL TANGO”.

The dessert combines ice cream and gelato in low-calorie tubs of the treat, so that anyone can enjoy them.

Leclerc announces ice cream brand

The Monegasque driver is known for passions outside of motorsport dabbling with music, an interest he shares with Lewis Hamilton.

Leclerc’s brand is exclusively launching in Italy, before going international, so you may have to wait before sampling his selection of desserts.

You will be forgiven for assuming that Kimi Raikkonen would be the first F1 driver to launch an ice cream brand, after an infamous scene of him at the Malaysian GP 2009.

With the race stopped due to a heavy downpour, instead of preparing for the restart, Raikkonen was seen enjoying an ice cream in the garage, an indication of his laissez-faire attitude to Formula 1.

Raikkonen retired from F1 in 2021, and is missed within the paddock for his blunt monosyllabic answers to questions from the media.

Charles Leclerc recently opened up concerning retirement plans of his own, suggesting he did not see himself in the sport for as long as Fernando Alonso.

Whether he decides to retire early or not the Ferrari driver has plenty to keep him interested outside of F1.

