Kelly Piquet's celebration trip with daughter after Verstappen win

Kelly Piquet shared an amazing trip with her daughter on social media after her boyfriend Max Verstappen claimed victory in Suzuka.

The Dutchman returned to winning ways in Japan after he retired from the Australian Grand Prix – his first retirement since the 2022 instalment of the race in Melbourne.

Verstappen won by 12 seconds over team-mate Sergio Perez in a Red Bull one-two - their third of the 2024 season – with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz locking out the podium.

The Dutchman leads the championship over Perez by 13 points, having won the opening two rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Kelly Piquet shares Disney Land Tokyo trip

The 26-year-old has been dating Kelly Piquet – daughter of fellow three-time champion Nelson – since 2021.

Piquet previously dated former Red Bull and Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat between 2017 and 2019, whom she has a daughter with named Penelope.

And sharing on her Instagram account, Piquet shared a celebratory trip with her daughter to Disney Land Tokyo following Verstappen’s win.

In her post, the 35-year-old poses with Penelope wearing Mickey Mouse ears with the caption: “Disney Land Tokyo deserves a post of its own.”

Piquet shared 10 pictures in the post which show the amazing shows and parades at the park, as well as Penelope posing with iconic Disney characters such as Goofy and Snow White.

