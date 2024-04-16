Key Red Bull man makes emotional Verstappen statement ahead of split

A key figure within the Red Bull ecosystem has given their honest opinion on Max Verstappen after their decision to split from the team.

Red Bull have enjoyed a dominant reign in the sport since the regulation change in 2022, mastering the ground effect era.

READ MORE: Mercedes driver announcement imminent as team 'offers contract' to F1 star

Instrumental to Red Bull’s championship winning years have been Honda Racing, who have supplied them with the power units that have ensured their success.

Their relationship will come to an end in 2025 however, and Honda will proceed to manufacture engines for Aston Martin from 2026.

READ MORE: Here's where Hamilton will make his sensational Ferrari debut next year

Red Bull celebrate a 1-2 in Japan 2024

Max Verstappen has achieved three world titles with Red Bull and Honda

Honda president gives honest Verstappen opinion

Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe, however, praised Red Bull and their relationship with world champion Max Verstappen.

"I don’t think that day will come within a very short period of time, but if both continue their Formula 1 activities in the future then we hope that we can work together again one day," he said to Autosport.

"It is a very good relationship. We trust each other and also the Honda workers love Max. We are proud to work together with Max, so we will miss him in the future.”

"We still have two years together and we promise to do our best to win another world championship together with Max and Red Bull,” Watanabe added. "He is so important. He is the number one Formula 1 driver now.

"Of course, the team management is important and the machinery is important as well, but the combination is crucial and one important piece of that is Max. My biggest memory is him pointing at the Honda logo on the podium in Austria at the Red Bull Ring.

Max Verstappen Austrian GP

"I was there, that was a very special moment for me. I was standing under the podium and that day was so special.”

"He always thinks about Honda and says ‘thank you, Honda’ a lot. He expresses his thoughts to the outside world about Honda, which is also important for all the people working for Honda."

READ MORE: Repair work carried out as FIA inspection raises concerns over Chinese GP

Related