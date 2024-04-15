F1 and Ferrari legend admits doubts over Hamilton move

F1 world champion Alain Prost has admitted some doubts about Lewis Hamilton’s shock move to Ferrari.

The British driver announced he would be moving to Ferrari for the 2025 season, where he will partner Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz, who has responded to losing his seat with a string of impressive performances in 2024.

He has stood on the podium of every race he has started this season, including a race win in Australia.

Prost questions Hamilton’s move

In contrast, Hamilton has had a difficult start to the season, and currently sits ninth in the drivers’ championship.

This has caused some to wonder whether Ferrari have made the right decision by replacing Sainz with Hamilton.

F1 champion Alain Prost is also unsure whether Hamilton’s move to Ferrari will yield positive results.

“I can understand his decision because obviously when you are in a team like Mercedes, when they did not win a race for two years and they are really struggling to go back to the front, and at his age he has said, ‘Okay, why not try something different’,” he said to Sports Illustrated.

“The question is, is it a good move? Is it going to be a good choice? Also, for Ferrari, you could ask the question.

“It’s good for the sport because everybody's going to watch. You could have an idea, but the idea or the perception you could have today is going to be different next year at the same stage, because he will be one year older and will he find his motivation back being at Ferrari?

“It is possible because if it's for a short time, maybe only one year, if Ferrari is going well, I think he could find the motivation back. The relation with Charles [Leclerc], you know, the ambience at Ferrari is also [important].

[He has had] such a long period with an English team, Mercedes, with a way of working and then you go to an Italian team, especially with the different pressure, different way of thinking, he is under pressure from the media. I think it's not that easy.”

