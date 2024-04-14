Former F1 CEO in offensive and outlandish World War II comparison to Red Bull

Bernie Ecclestone has made an extraordinarily inappropriate comparison between Christian Horner’s relationship with Red Bull and World War II.

Earlier this year, Horner was investigated for ‘inappropriate behaviour’ following accusations from a female colleague.

An internal investigation cleared Horner of any wrongdoing, and the female employee has been suspended from Red Bull.

Reports have also suggested key figures in the team, including Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko, were threatening to leave Red Bull unless Horner was sacked.

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has been at the centre of recent controversy

Ecclestone makes offensive comparison

The Horner controversy has been widely discussed within the media, however the strangest of all the commentary has emerged from Bernie Ecclestone. The former business magnate was once Formula 1’s chief executive, and was in control of the sport from the 1970s until 2017, following Liberty Media’s takeover of F1.

Ecclestone, not one to shy away from controversy, has given his perspective on the Horner Red Bull saga, with a wild comparison to the Second World War.

“It’s peace in our time. And Christian informs me everything’s fantastic with Geri,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

“Max (Verstappen) seems likely to stay, and it’s like all wars in so much as people get over things and move on.”

Christian Horner with wife Geri

“After the Second World War you weren’t allowed to mention Germany, and the Jews wouldn’t buy anything from there. It was understandable.

“But after not too long everyone forgets that and they are buying Mercedes. So I don’t see why anyone would want to push Christian out, certainly not as time acts as a great healer. He is doing a super job, and a few weeks can make a big difference.

“He has Geri’s support, and the whole team is doing well. There is no logical reason to upset that balance.”

