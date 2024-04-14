Sainz warned NO big seats may be available in 2025

Formula 1 pundit Karun Chandhok has suggested that Carlos Sainz could be facing a shock move to a backmarker team, after being dropped by Ferrari.

The Spaniard's start to the 2024 season has been nothing short of impressive. Despite the disappointment of missing the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to appendix surgery, he has stood on the podium in every other race thus far.

READ MORE: Horner crisis rumbles on as suspended employee 'returns' to Red Bull

He even managed to snatch a well-deserved victory in the dramatic Australian GP, where he led the Scuderia to a one-two finish.

Remarkably, Sainz is also the only non-Red Bull driver to have secured a win in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons so far. But despite his impressive performances, he currently finds himself without a seat in 2025.

READ MORE: Alonso dismisses Mercedes links with RUTHLESS jibe

Carlos Sainz is without a drive from 2025

Carlos Sainz will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton

Sainz 'shame' at Aston Martin snub

With top teams like Red Bull and Mercedes not easy to crack, and with Fernando Alonso's recent contract extension at Aston Martin slamming the door shut on another possible move, Chandhok fears Sainz's next destination could be a significant step backwards.

Further complicating matters, Sainz isn't the only driver on the move. With more than half the grid out of contract at the season's end, the competition for the remaining seats is fierce.

Even a driver of Sainz's calibre faces competition from a host of hungry youngsters like F2's Andrea Kimi Antonelli, while Mercedes ponder their own future.

While Sainz's experience makes him a frontrunner for the Silver Arrows seat if they decide against promoting from within, there are no guarantees in the cut-throat world of the F1 driver market.

"When you come into things like the driver market, you've got a guy, Sainz, who is unemployed," Chandhok said on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.

"He might not get a seat at Red Bull, might not get a seat at Mercedes, but he's probably not going to get a seat at Aston Martin either, because if Fernando doesn't go anywhere and Lance is holding that seat, suddenly you've got a race winner from the last two seasons who's potentially looking at one of the sort of bottom five teams for his future.

"I think a bit of a shame. I get it's only four races in as early in the year, but you know, that's the indications."

READ MORE: Here's who could join the F1 grid in 2025 as three stars fight to keep their seats

Related