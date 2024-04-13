F1 star's move to replace Hamilton at Mercedes hits contractual snag
F1 star's move to replace Hamilton at Mercedes hits contractual snag
Mercedes have reportedly sounded out Carlos Sainz to replace Lewis Hamilton, who is heading in the opposite direction in 2025, but there is a catch…
Hamilton and Ferrari rocked the Formula 1 world when it was announced in February they would be joining forces after the end of the season, the joint-record champion racing for the sport's most successful team.
With Charles Leclerc the golden boy at The Prancing Horse, a product of their Driver Academy, it quickly became obvious that Sainz would be the one to make way for Hamilton.
READ MORE: Andretti reveal plan for MULTIPLE teams in F1 efforts
His is one of 10 drivers out of contract and the end of the year, and Italian media - La Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere della Sera among them - reported that a move to Mercedes was as good as done.
No full agreement yet
But there is a potential bump in the road, according to F1 specialist outlet Analisi Tecnica.
"Carlos would like to arrive in Brackley on equal terms with [George] Russell, because he's convinced that he's no less a driver than the Englishman and can beat him within a season," reports Roberto Cecere.
"Sainz and Mercedes want each other. The Iberian considers the German manufacturer one of his best options, and the award-winning team think the Madrileno is a concrete driver for next season.
"However, some contractual details on both sides remain unsatisfactory. Carlos would like a multi-year contract: two years fixed with an option of third. Mercedes would prefer one year guaranteed to the option of a second under certain conditions.
"This is to have the freedom, possibly, in 2026, through a clause, to place another driver alongside Russell: [Andrea Kimi] Antonelli or the dream, [Max] Verstappen."
READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: F1 champion details the 'political' turmoil Hamilton will face at Ferrari
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull boss issues DEFIANT Newey response amid 'interest' from rival teams
- 46 minutes ago
F1 star's move to replace Hamilton at Mercedes hits contractual snag
- 1 uur geleden
Alonso reveals KEY 2026 factor behind Aston Martin contract decision
- 2 uur geleden
Repair work carried out as FIA inspection raises concerns over Chinese GP
- 3 uur geleden
Tsunoda explains why non-European drivers face an uphill battle to reach F1
- Today 19:00
What Alonso's Aston Martin extension tells us about Verstappen's Red Bull future
- Today 18:00