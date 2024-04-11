Users claim Hamilton spotted on EXCLUSIVE dating app

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has recently found himself in the spotlight for a reason entirely away from the track.

Hamilton has had a poor start to the 2024 season, not finishing higher than seventh in the first four races of the season, and struggling to find any kind of strong performance in his W15 car.

Now, the 39-year-old driver, known for his glamorous lifestyle and high-profile relationships with celebrities like Shakira and Nicole Scherzinger, has reportedly joined the exclusive dating app Raya, which matches influencers and celebrities.

In a viral TikTok video, it seems like Hamilton is active on the app, with the video showing a supposed profile allegedly belonging to the Brit, with a photo that may not be doing the Mercedes star justice.

Hamilton's celebrity dating foray

The seven-time world champion's recent relationship with Brazilian model Juliana Nalu reportedly ended last month, with Hamilton making a few changes to his social media profiles that were noticed by eagle-eyed followers.

It is worth noting that Raya, with its reputation for attracting influencers and high-profile figures, boasts a rigorous selection process.

With a reported acceptance rate of less than 10%, hopefuls must navigate an expert-reviewed application before being granted access to the app's exclusive pool of potential matches.

Hamilton's supposed profile picture on the app, in which he is seen wearing a ski-suit, led to some fans questioning whether the 39-year-old could have painted himself in a better light.

One user commented: "lewis i could send u better pictures of u to use on raya lewis," while another said, "i love how men consistently sabotage themselves by uploading the worst pictures of them on the internet".

