Horner warns rivals getting closer to Red Bull

Christian Horner has revealed his thoughts on Red Bull’s ‘important’ start to the season.

His own start to 2024 was shrouded in controversy, when a female employee accused him of ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

After an internal investigation Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing, and the female colleague has since been suspended.

The suspended colleague is reported to be ‘angry’ at the investigation into Horner, with some reports suggesting she may appeal the investigation.

Christian Horner has been shrouded in controversy so far in 2024
Christian Horner is supported by wife Geri at the Saudi Arabian GP 2024

Horner comments on Red Bull’s start to the season

On track Red Bull have had a dominant start, claiming a one-two finish in three out of the four races thus far. Despite leading both championships, Red Bull suffered a disappointing outing at the Australian GP.

Max Verstappen retired on the opening laps of the race due to a right rear brake failure.

His team-mate Sergio Perez could not get past the McLarens and Ferraris in front, finishing in fifth and giving him something to prove coming into the Japanese GP.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 in Japan, Horner commented on the converging F1 field and the importance of having a strong start for the team.

Christian Horner has praised Red Bull's start to the season

"It's great to bounce back with a one-two finish in Japan, Honda's homeland. A great performance, a great drive from Max, also Checo again putting in a strong performance." he said.

"You can see there is definitely convergence and that's entirely normal when you have stable regulations.

"I'm sure that's only going to converge as the season goes on, so important to get points on the board early and now we head to China for the first Sprint weekend of the year."

x