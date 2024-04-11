Marko hints at team SALE as usefulness dwindles

Helmut Marko has discussed the likelihood that the RB team could be sold.

The team was rebranded from AlphaTauri into Visa Cash App RB for the 2024 season.

The Red Bull sister team, formerly known as Toro Rosso, has been a vehicle used to promote their junior drivers into Formula 1 over the years.

They have launched the careers of Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen, amongst various other drivers on the grid.

RB driver Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda driving for RB at the Japanese GP 2024

Could RB be up for sale?

RB have had mixed fortunes at the beginning of this season, with Daniel Ricciardo crashing on the first lap of the Japanese GP.

However, Yuki Tsunoda has made three consecutive Q3 appearances, and scored points at his home Grand Prix.

RB’s parent company, Red Bull, has had internal troubles of their own over the past few months. Christian Horner was accused of alleged ‘inappropriate’ behaviour towards a female employee, prompting an internal investigation into the team principal.

Whilst Horner has been cleared of any wrongdoing, instability remains in the team with reports suggesting his relationship with director Helmut Marko are strained. In addition to instability within Red Bull, there may also be within their junior team.

Rumours have emerged that RB may be put up for sale, despite their fresh re-brand for this season – especially after it was made clear this winter that Formula One Management are at best unconvinced about allowing an 11th team to join the grid rather than buying out one of the existing ten.

Helmut Marko was asked in an interview with oe24 whether the rumours were true to which he provided a less than certain answer.

“There are a lot of interested parties, but ultimately it's a shareholder decision. The price is high for a team, nothing has been decided yet,” he said.

