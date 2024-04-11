Marko admits concern that Red Bull driver will 'slack off'

Helmut Marko has suggested that Audi may be key to the future of a Red Bull star.

Audi will enter Formula 1 in 2026 where they will partner Sauber, currently Stake F1, just in time for the new regulations.

The team have already acquired former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl as their CEO and will be looking for an equally talented driver line-up to spearhead the project.

Various drivers have been attached to Audi including world champion Sebastian Vettel, and Carlos Sainz.

Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl

Could Carlos Sainz move to Audi?

Audi could determine Sergio Perez’s future

Sainz is currently looking for a drive after it was announced Lewis Hamilton would be replacing him at Ferrari for 2025.

Following a standout performance where he claimed a victory at the Australian GP, some have suggested Red Bull should hire the Spanish driver.

However, the team is reluctant to announce a decision, despite figures such as Ralf Schumacher calling for them to announce their line-up ‘now’..

Additionally Audi are asking for Red Bull to make a decision as they will be looking to have the best possible line up for when they enter the sport.

Red Bull’s chief director Helmut Marko has responded to the pressure from Audi, and how it will impact their current driver Sergio Perez.

Will Red Bull retain Sergio Perez for 2025?

”We don't allow ourselves to be pressured. Audi apparently wants a decision. We look at everything in peace. When we have enough overview, we will decide on our drivers,” Helmut Marko said to oe24.

“Everything is an option. Our team is currently working very well. If he [Perez] has a secure contract for two years, there is a risk that he will slack off.”

