Former driver claims key Red Bull figure and Horner still feuding

Red Bull’s internal troubles may not be over, with a key figure in the team allegedly unhappy with boss Christian Horner.

Horner was accused of ‘inappropriate’ and controlling behaviour by a female colleague before the start of the 2024 F1 season.

The Red Bull team principal has since been cleared of all wrongdoing and the female employee has been suspended.

It has also been rumoured that Red Bull director Helmut Marko may leave the team to join Mercedes, alongside their star driver Max Verstappen.

Christian Horner has been at the centre of controversy in 2014

Max Verstappen currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship

Red Bull’s ‘unrest behind the scenes’

The role of their chief technical officer Adrian Newey has been in question, according to recent reports. However, the Red Bull team remains intact and currently lead both championships.

Whilst Red Bull continue to dominate the 2024 season, there are fears that internal disagreements may not be over.

According to PlanetF1, former F1 driver Robert Doornbos has claimed a key figure within Red Bull is ‘not happy’ with Christian Horner.

“Despite all the success at Red Bull, there is still a lot of unrest behind the scenes,” he said.

“We get the tip of the iceberg through the media, but what is happening there now… Marko is not happy with Horner and Horner is not happy with Marko either. There are some things going on there.”

