Mercedes post TELLING admission about 2024 car

Mercedes have made a social media post which takes aim at their poor performance so far in the 2024 Formula 1 season.

The Silver Arrows sit fourth in the constructors’ standings, just one point ahead of Aston Martin and have found themselves quickly swallowed up in a midfield battle.

From the outside, it looks as if they could be headed towards crisis mode – with star driver Lewis Hamilton set to depart the team to join rivals Ferrari, and a car which is way off the pace.

Since the start of 2022, the new era of F1 technical regulations have been a disaster for Mercedes, and not once have they shown any sign of trending upwards.

Picking the right driver to partner George Russell for 2025 and beyond is going to be a vital part of the process if they want to return to the top step of the podium soon.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

The Mercedes W15 has been poor on track

What did Mercedes share on social media?

But the first stage of the operation is acceptance, where the team will have to accept where they are currently and that it is as a result of their rivals doing a better job.

On this path of acceptance, their social media team took to X (formerly known as Twitter), to post a classic meme about two of their cars,

The ‘if you don’t love me at my’ meme was used by the German manufacturer to represent that if followers of the sport don’t want to love the team while they are struggling with the current W15, then they didn’t deserve to enjoy their incredible W11 successes.

It’s a joke which the team will be gritting their teeth about while posting, with the serial winners desperate to return to the forefront of the sport sooner rather than later.

