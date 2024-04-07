close global

Ricciardo suffers HUGE crash as Japanese GP red flagged on first lap

The Japanese Grand Prix was red flagged after a matter of corners after a severe crash on lap one of the race.

Alex Albon found himself squeezed onto the grass next to Daniel Ricciardo before making incredibly light contact with the Aussie.

The contact sent the Brit spearing into the barrier out of control and forcing a red flag before the field had made it through half a lap.

Both drivers were left out of the race, while a big repair job on the tyre barriers was needed before the race could get restarted.

More to follow...

