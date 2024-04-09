EXCLUSIVE: Adrian Newey backed to make 'wonderful' Ferrari move

Adrian Newey is not an F1 driver but will forever be one of the sport's most successful personalities.

The legendary designer has masterminded some of Formula 1's most iconic cars, and his recent creations have led Red Bull Racing to eke out an advantage when the grid is closer than ever.

Speculation always surrounds Newey, and while all 10 teams would love to have him, he can only ever work for one master.

Newey's mastery previously led Williams and McLaren to success, and GPFans exclusively spoke to one of those who worked alongside the aerodynamicist who says Red Bull's CTO's moving is 'inevitable.'

Talent and ambition drive Newey

Newey at Red Bull

Ann Bradshaw, the press officer at Grove during Newey's time at Williams, revealed what it was like having both Newey and Patrick Head, two titans of the sport, under the same roof.

"Working with Adrian and Patrick at Williams was a collaboration where their combined efforts led to success," says Bradshaw.

"It's debatable how much was Patrick's contribution and how much was Adrian's. "They were both good at their art, and it was a pleasure and an honour to work with them.

"Adrian moving on was inevitable given his talent and ambition.

"You look to footballers and drivers and that it's good for them to move on, and they find new pastures to go, and one reason or another.

"You might say, 'Well, he's going there because he wants a new challenge,'. You might say, 'He's going there because he's being paid a lot of money.'

"But whatever it is, they move on, and you don't want everything to be the same forever.

"I'd like to see him at Ferrari. I mean, it's this thing: Will he now go to Ferrari?

"Wouldn't that be wonderful."

