Friday at Suzuka served up a glimpse into what could unfold in qualifying and the race itself. Red Bull looked strong, with championship leader Max Verstappen topping the timesheets in FP1 by a convincing margin over teammate Sergio Perez.

The Prancing Horse were hot on their heels, with Carlos Sainz just over two tenths behind Verstappen. The Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton provided a glimpse of potential but ultimately finished further adrift, rounding out the top five.

Adding a touch of local flavour, Japanese youngster Ayumu Iwasa, filling in for Daniel Ricciardo in FP1 in front of his home crowd, put in a respectable performance, finishing a solid P16.

His fellow countryman Yuki Tsunoda, however, stole the show, finishing a surprising P9 and even managing to pip McLaren's Lando Norris.

The session wasn't without its drama, though, with Williams' Logan Sargeant suffering a crash that ruled him out of FP2. This came after he missed the Australian Grand Prix weekend as the team opted to hand his car to Alexander Albon.

FP2 saw a shift in the order, with a resurgent McLaren taking centre stage. Oscar Piastri laid down a blistering time to claim P1. Hamilton, seemingly having found more pace in his Mercedes, came a close second.

Ferrari's day was slightly more subdued, with Charles Leclerc a distant third, while Tsunoda and a returning Ricciardo rounded out the top five.

Before we head into the all-important qualifying session, drivers will have one last chance to fine-tune their setups in FP3, with the promise of a thrilling battle for pole position looming large.

Japanese Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, April 6, 2024

The final practice for the Japanese GP starts on Saturday, April 6. Find the third free practice session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (Japan): 11:30am Saturday

United States (EDT): 10:30pm Friday

United States (CDT): 9:30pm Friday

United States (PDT): 7:30pm Friday

UK time: 3:30am Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 4:30am Saturday

Australia (Melbourne): 1:30pm Saturday

South Africa: 4:30am Saturday



Japanese Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, April 6, 2024

Local time (Japan): 3pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 2am Saturday

United States (CDT): 1am Saturday

United States (PDT): 11pm Friday

UK time: 7am Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 8am Saturday

Australia (Melbourne): 5pm Saturday

South Africa: 8am Saturday



How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

