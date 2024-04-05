Alonso shares SURPRISING Verstappen Red Bull departure verdict

Fernando Alonso ahs shared his verdict on whether he believes that Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull in the foreseeable future.

The sport has been filled with plenty of speculation about the future of multiple drivers recently - but Verstappen is the hottest property of the lot.

With Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari in 2025 opening a coveted seat at Mercedes, rumours have swirled about the Dutchman potentially making a switch to the Silver Arrows, especially after Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has openly expressed his interest in bringing him to the team.

Fernando Alonso, himself a driver whose name has been tossed around alongside Carlos Sainz and F2 driver Kimi Antonelli as a possible Hamilton replacement, has offered his thoughts on the Verstappen situation.

Alonso: 'Zero chance' Verstappen leaves Red Bull

Ahead of this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, the Spaniard addressed the Verstappen rumours.

"If Max leaves Red Bull, maybe that has an impact (on me) but I think there is zero chance of that happening," he said.

The two-time world champion seems unconcerned about Verstappen's potential move, focusing instead on his own performance and decision about his racing future.

"So I think that's something that I'm not thinking too much about," Alonso continued.

"What I want to do is just concentrate on my stuff here and just this race, before, the summer, to make a decision of if I keep racing around, and if I keep racing, where will be the best possibility.

"That stress that is happening, I know the rumours and things like that. We are not into those too much, I'm not into those for sure."

