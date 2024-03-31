close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bull star admits 'point to prove' ahead of HUGE winter decision

Red Bull star admits 'point to prove' ahead of HUGE winter decision

Red Bull star admits 'point to prove' ahead of HUGE winter decision

Red Bull star admits 'point to prove' ahead of HUGE winter decision

Yuki Tsunoda is looking to ‘prove a point’ in the 2024 season as he eyes a Red Bull seat for 2025.

The Japanese driver has displayed some impressive performances in qualifying so far this year, with 11th in Bahrain and getting into Q3 in the last two races in Saudi Arabia and Australia.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull prodigy lifts the lid on 'surreal' Verstappen encounter

However, some mistimed strategy calls and bad luck meant Tsunoda was unable to capitalise on his strong showings in qualifying in the opening two rounds.

But in Australia, the 23-year-old kept out of trouble and drove his VCARB01 to eighth place, which was promoted to seventh after Fernando Alonso’s post-race penalty for his incident with George Russell.

Yuki Tsunoda has displayed impressive performances in qualifying
The Japanese driver scored RB's first points in Australia

The six points from Tsunoda propelled Visa Cash App RB to sixth in the constructors’ standings ahead of Haas as he was finally able to build upon his strong one-lap pace on Saturdays.

Tsunoda is in the running for the possibly vacant Red Bull seat to replace Sergio Perez next season, along with team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, and heading into his home race in Suzuka, he is hoping to prove he is good enough to make the step up.

Speaking with F1.com after the race in Australia, he said: “The team did a fantastic job throughout the week, consistent from FP1, top 10 consistently and finally able to score the points. We just needed these points to have a good start to the season.

READ MORE: Mercedes considering RADICAL move in bid to save 2024 season

Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo are both eyeing a Red Bull seat

“I would say very, very happy with my performance. I think particularly this week we were very consistent. Also, the qualifying last three races, pretty good as well.

"I needed a bit of a good race, clean race to prove I could also have a good, strong race not just the qualifying and I think this was a good race – this as the race I was able to prove [that] and I just keep to what I’m doing and hopefully also I can score points in Suzuka as well.”

READ MORE: Mercedes team boss claims F1 has a 'MASSIVE problem' after FIA investigation

Related

Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo 2024 Sergio Perez Bahrain Fernando Alonso
Red Bull chief admits out of contract driver's form 'fascinating'
F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull chief admits out of contract driver's form 'fascinating'

  • Yesterday 20:00
Mercedes driver explains what he'd relish about having Verstappen as a teammate
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes driver explains what he'd relish about having Verstappen as a teammate

  • Yesterday 05:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Former F1 boss says Hamilton Ferrari move only good for ONE thing

  • 34 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Vettel speaks out over former team's incredible dominance

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Red Bull star admits 'point to prove' ahead of HUGE winter decision

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

F1 pundit names Mercedes' BIGGEST area of disappointment in 2024

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull chief admits out of contract driver's form 'fascinating'

  • Yesterday 20:00
F1 News & Gossip

Drive to Survive legend suggests SURPRISE team in Verstappen sweepstakes

  • Yesterday 19:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x