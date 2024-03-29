Piastri's F1 manager explains 'difficult' second season dilemma

Formula 1 manager and former race winner Mark Webber has been discussing the challenges faced by Oscar Piastri due to a lack of experience.

The McLaren driver is in his second season with the Woking based outfit after shining in his rookie season – helping him to earn a new contract.

He’s currently tied down for at least the next three years through the end of 2026 alongside British team-mate Lando Norris.

McLaren’s improved form of recent has seen them compete with the likes of Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes on a regular basis – but they require an extra step to compete for a race victory.

His manager Mark Webber knows a thing or two about what it takes to win in Formula 1, as well as managing the stresses of a busy schedule.

Oscar Piastri is in his second season with McLaren

Oscar Piastri drives the MCL36 at the Saudi GP

Piastri strikes 'difficult' balance

Speaking to Sky Germany about how well the Aussie handled his home race, Webber revealed that he found a good balance between focusing on the task at hand and taking time for the fans.

“It's difficult to find the balance,” he said. “Of course, when you come to the track here, the fans are excited, they expect a lot, everyone wants a selfie.

“Back then it was just a small autograph, now everyone wants a really good selfie. Everything takes longer. But he does it really well, he manages it well. He knows that this is healthy noise and he handles it very well.

Mark Webber is Oscar Piastri's agent

“Well, he's still so inexperienced and just from one year to the next you don't have the experience of 5/6 years. He's still gaining experience, he's racing against Carlos, Max, Charles, Lando and all these guys have 5/6/10 years of experience and he's alone with his little experience.”

Having taken a sprint victory at the Qatar Grand Prix last year, he will be hoping to go one better in 2024 and reach the top step of the podium in a fully-fledged F1 race.

