F1 Today: Australian Grand Prix 2024 start time & ESPN coverage
Find out all the details for the Australian Grand Prix race, including start times and how to watch on TV in your region.
The Australian GP has already delivered its fair share of drama ahead of the main event. A heavy crash for Williams' Alexander Albon in the first practice session (FP1) left his car unrepairable. With no spare chassis available, the team decided to withdraw teammate Logan Sargeant from the weekend and have Albon take the wheel of the American's car for FP3 and the rest of the weekend, leaving Williams with a single entry.
Qualifying, however, served up a different kind of drama. While Max Verstappen secured pole position and Carlos Sainz came in a close second, just 0.270 seconds behind, there were surprises further down the grid. Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q2, leaving his teammate George Russell as the sole Silver Arrows driver in the top ten.
Adding further intrigue to the race order, Sergio Perez's strong qualifying performance was marred by a three-place grid penalty for blocking Nico Hulkenberg during Q1. The Mexican driver initially finished in a strong third but will be forced to start the race from sixth. This penalty bumps Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and Oscar Piastri up a position each, rounding out the top five and creating a thrilling prospect for a more open race come Sunday.
Australian Grand Prix - Sunday, March 24, 2024
Local time (Australia): 3pm Sunday
United States (EDT): 12am Sunday
United States (CDT): 11pm Saturday
United States (PDT): 9pm Saturday
UK time (GMT): 4am Sunday
Central European Time (CET): 5am Sunday
South Africa: 6am Sunday
How to watch the Australian Grand Prix live on TV today
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
