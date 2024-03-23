Drive to Survive legend claims former F1 driver might NEVER return
Guenther Steiner has hinted that one of his former Haas drivers might not get the chance to race in F1 ever again after losing their race seat in 2023.
The driver in question is Mick Schumacher - son of the legendary seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, who scored just 12 points during his two-season stint at Haas.
The 25-year-old has made no secret of his desire to return to the F1 grid since then, having spent 2023 as Mercedes' reserve driver.
Prior to that, Schumacher had lost his Haas seat to the experienced Nico Hulkenberg, who continues to partner Kevin Magnussen at the team.
The German is set to embark on a new challenge this year, however, by competing in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine.
Steiner: Schumacher never return to F1
With 13 drivers out of contract at the end of the season, the driver lineup could look strikingly different to this year, and Schumacher is focused on being one of those drivers on the grid in 2025.
But speaking with Bild Sport, DTS legend Steiner – who was the German’s team principal at Haas – has warned that he may never return to F1 if he does not make it next season due to the driver market.
“If it doesn’t work next year, it will probably never work again. He has to perform well in the WEC this season – then it can be a stepping stone.
“We will see how the driver market in Formula 1 develops. It’s not yet clear whether anyone will stop.
“If he doesn't drive in Formula 1 next year, it will be three years without a cockpit. Sure, he was there for two years and is part of the new generation - but what use is that? It would be extremely difficult if he was completely out for three years.”
