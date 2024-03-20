Ricciardo unveils STUNNING helmet for Australian GP

VCARB star Daniel Ricciardo has revealed a special helmet for his first Australian Grand Prix since 2022.

The Honey Badger heads to his home race out of form, having started the season nowhere near a points finish in either of the first two races.

Ricciardo's record at his home track has been rather patchy, and he is still yet to get on the podium in front of his adoring fans.

On top of this, the Australian has only raced at the Albert Park circuit once in the past four seasons, with the Covid pandemic cancelling two events and the 2023 event not featuring Ricciardo, who had been dropped by McLaren.

Daniel Ricciardo has had a difficult start to 2024

F1 heads to Australia this weekend

Ricciardo reveals new look to fans

Now, the RB driver is clearly excited about his return to Melbourne, releasing a new helmet designed by young Australian artist Rosie Pettenon.

The helmet, which features a strong Australian presence to its design, will also be auctioned off after the race, with all proceeds being given to charity.

Ricciardo revealed the special new helmet in a LinkedIn post, where he also revealed the charitable causes linked with the new look.

"Here's something I've been looking forward to! I'm pleased to reveal my #AusGP helmet, designed by young Aussie artist, Rosie Pettenon," Ricciardo said in the post.

"I just love this iconically Australian design, it hit the brief perfectly. The online auction for someone to take this helmet home after the race is now LIVE - see link in comments to place a bid.

"All proceeds will go to Save the Children Australia. Well done to Rosie, and thanks Optus for making this happen."

