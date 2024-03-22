Red Bull hold 'peace talks' as Horner saga rumbles on

Key Red Bull figures have held 'peace talks' in at attempt to get their turbulent season under control.

The futures of a number of members of the team have been the topic of speculation in recent weeks, including Christian Horner, Adrian Newer and Max Verstappen.

This has been, in part, down to the speculation surrounding team principal Horner, who was the subject of an internal investigation into his conduct.

Although being cleared of any wrongdoing following allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour', Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen later confirmed that there had been infighting within the team, particularly at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner's relationship has deteriorated

Christian Horner and Helmut Marko have worked together since 2005

Red Bull figures to pursue peace

Now, heading into the Australian GP weekend, The Mirror are reporting that talks involving the likes of Horner, Marko and Verstappen senior have taken place, in the hope of restoring 'peace' to the world-champion outfit.

They suggest that a 'public ceasefire' has been discussed, with the three men all united behind the same on-track cause of helping Verstappen claim his fourth world championship title.

Despite the 'turbulence' - as Marko himself put it in a recent interview - Red Bull's championship defence has not faltered, with back-to-back one-two's being recorded by the team in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, with Verstappen winning both races.

