Verstappen in huge Red Bull exit claim that could bring surprise benefits

Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull before his contract expires according to an F1 journalist

The triple world champion is currently contracted with Red Bull until 2028, but there has been speculation surrounding his future with the team, in part down to the ongoing saga surrounding Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Verstappen recently gave his team an ultimatum, when Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko's future was up in the air, suggesting he would not stick around if Marko was given the boot.

The three-time world champion is currently enjoying an extended period of dominance in F1, having won three consecutive championships and 19 of the last 20 races, with Red Bull consistently providing him with phenomenal machinery.

Max Verstappen has been linked with a Mercedes move

Max Verstappen's future is in doubt along with friend Helmut Marko

Now, journalist Fred Ferret has suggested that there is a distinct 'possibility' that Verstappen will ditch the team with whom he has broken so many F1 records.

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez's future is also in doubt with the world champions, with the Mexican's contract due to expire at the end of this current season.

“I have to say that you have to put Max in the equation. He may have to leave at one point,” Ferret told the F1 Nation podcast.

“If he leaves Red Bull then the things are very different, and then I would say that Checo [Perez]’s seat is kind of saved because you need someone to have the legacy of the driving from the old cars.

“So this is something that you must add on your mind for ’25 and the years later.”

When asked if he believes Verstappen will be a Red Bull driver next season, Ferret explained: “I’m not that sure. Maybe Max, because of Jos, because of Helmut, because of everything, will have to leave. I would say that it’s a possibility.”

