Rival sports chief takes BRUTAL swipe at F1 after Red Bull streak

Formula E chief executive Jeff Dodds has aimed another swipe at Formula 1 after a dominant start to the season from Red Bull.

The team have taken two consecutive 1-2 finishes to open their account in 2024, with no one seemingly near them in race trim.

It demonstrates a brilliant start to Red Bull's championship defence, as they look to build on their supreme dominance from 2023.

Ahead of this season, Dodds made the claim that Formula 1 had become predictable, and that Formula E is a more exciting sport due to the closeness of competition in that particular series.

Max Verstappen has won both races in 2024

Red Bull are looking to defend their crowns

Red Bull in ominous form

Red Bull's supreme start may just have backed up Dodds' claims, with the Milton Keynes-based outfit already having a 38-point lead at the top of the constructors' championship.

However, this season is set to be the longest in F1 history, meaning that there is plenty of time for the chasing pack to close the gap to Red Bull.

“Now the main question is whether Max can win all 24 races on this year's calendar. We don't want to be that kind of sport,” Dodds said, in a clear swipe at F1.

“A lot of people said at the time that I was being unreasonable, but look now, he's won two out of two.”

