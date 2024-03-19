Drive to Survive star suggests Red Bull change possible

Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner has suggested that change could happen at Red Bull amid the Christian Horner saga.

The team boss has been the subject of much speculation in the early part of this year, after accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' were aimed at him.

An investigation into his conduct cleared him of any wrongdoing, and the 50-year-old has vehemently denied the allegations throughout, but the accuser has appealed the result of the internal investigation, as well as lodging a complaint with the FIA.

The futures of Horner, and various key figures throughout the team, including Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen, have been less than clear since the saga began, while Verstappen Sr. recently revealed infighting within the team.

Christian Horner has been under fire of late

The future of multiple figures has been in doubt

Red Bull figures' futures in doubt

Now, Steiner has suggested that the top bosses within the wider Red Bull GmbH brand will be engaged in huge discussions surrounding the 'turbulence' - as Marko labelled it in a recent interview.

Steiner himself was axed from his role as Haas team principal during the winter break, after a run of poor results culminated in the team finishing bottom of the constructors' standings in 2023.

“In the higher ranks of the company, there will be some people rethinking what they want to do,” he told ABC Sports.

“I hope that for the sake of Formula One, they put an end to it, and we move on.”

