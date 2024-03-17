New driver implicated in jump-start controversy after Norris circus
Another Formula 1 driver has been implicated in the jump-start drama which surrounded Lando Norris at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Norris looked as though he jumped the start at the second race of the season, jolting forward before immediately stopping and bogging down.
Yet despite appeals from British rival George Russell that the McLaren star had jumped the start, a subsequent investigation resulted in no further action being taken against Norris.
While many pointed out it looked like Norris had clearly moved off his start line, the sensor placed underneath the cars to detect movement had not been triggered.
This meant the FIA stewards were powerless to punish Norris, as it would have led to a simple McLaren appeal over the sensor not registering a jumpstart that would have likely exonerated them.
Norris appeared to look a little guilty when asked about it by Sky Sports after the race, but confirmed that, if anything, he lost out from the incident.
"I just went a little bit and then tried stopping again, and then went again. But overall, I lost. I didn't gain anything from it,” he said.
Perez rolls into F1 jump start scandal
Now more footage has emerged on social media from the race showing Sergio Perez also appearing to move before the red lights disappeared in Jeddah.
The Mexican's Red Bull appeared to creep slowly forward off the start but perhaps crucially it did not trigger a sensor, neither did he go past his white line start point.
Had Perez been given a subsequent 10-second or even a five-second penalty, he would have finished in third place, handing second to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc behind race winner Max Verstappen.
However, given the likely race management mode taken by Red Bull in Jeddah - Perez may have probably been in a position to build up a sizeable gap to serve his penalty and taken a second place finish anyway.
