Perez made to sweat over Red Bull future after latest Horner admission

Despite strong performances, Sergio Perez's future at Red Bull beyond 2024 appears uncertain after Christian Horner downplayed imminent contract talks.

Sergio Perez has enjoyed a strong start to the 2024 season so far, consistently finishing second behind team-mate Max Verstappen in every race except the chaotic Australian Grand Prix.

The Mexican driver, currently sitting second in the drivers' championship after four races, will see his contract with the Milton Keynes outfit expire at the end of the 2024 season.

Whispers regarding his potential replacement have been swirling since last season; however, the situation has intensified with the driver market wide open this year.

With over half the grid out of contract, including Carlos Sainz who is putting in a strong showing so far this season, Red Bull find themselves in a position of power as this has seemingly emboldened them to take their time with Perez's contract negotiations.

Sergio Perez's contract with Red Bull expires at the end of the 2024 season

Horner downplays imminent contract talks

Despite Perez's own expectation of a swift resolution expressed after the Japanese GP, the Red Bull boss has thrown a spanner in the works, stating that the team is under no pressure to make a decision.

"Not very, I am afraid," Horner told the media when asked if the team was close to confirming their 2025 line-up.

"It is incredible that we are at race five and there's so much talk already about drivers for next year.

"We're in a situation where we're very happy with our two drivers, but don't need to make a decision until much later in the year.

"Max is on a long-term contract, and Checo is out of contract, but driving exceptionally well so far this season."

Horner then stressed that, despite them being happy with Perez's performance, the team prioritise maintaining consistency throughout the season before evaluating their options. He is also aware of the attractive proposition a Red Bull seat presents to many drivers.

"Sergio of course would like to make an announcement tomorrow undoubtedly, but we as a team aren't in a particular rush," Horner continued.

"We're in a fortunate position where many drivers would obviously like to drive for the team, but we're happy with the pairing that we have.

"We just want to make sure that the level of consistency that Checo started the season is maintained and in due course, we will evaluate those options.

"But as I say, at this point in time, we're very happy with the line-up that we have, so there is no imminent rush to announce the full driver line-up for 2025."

