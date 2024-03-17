Ferrari chief reveals ROOKIE role for Australian Grand Prix

Fred Vasseur has confirmed that Oliver Bearman will have a role with Ferrari at the Australian Grand Prix next weekend.

Bearman made an unexpected debut at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in replacement of Carlos Sainz, who missed qualifying and the race with appendicitis.

Having finished a highly credible seventh place on his Formula 1 debut, the 18-year-old has been lavished with praise and is now tipped to be a future star - with a 2025 drive on the grid highly tipped for the Chelmsford born Ferrari reserve driver.

It has been uncertain whether he would keep his seat for the next race in Melbourne, with Sainz stunning many inside the paddock after walking around the Saudi paddock just hours after his surgery was completed.

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur has a decision to make

Carlos Sainz missed the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Bearman back for Ferrari in Australia

Ferrari chief Frederic Vasseur though admits he already has a contingency plan in place after revealing Bearman will once again be on standby if Sainz is not fit enough to compete at Albert Park.

"I'm not a doctor, but we have to take this step by step now", he told Sky Sports Germany after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

"He has to recover first. We'll make a decision next week. We'll have Oli with us again in Melbourne, just in case, but we're optimistic that Carlos will be there again then."

Ferrari have started the season as chief challengers to Red Bull, but are a long way behind their rivals in terms of pace despite third-place finishes for Sainz in Bahrain and Charles Leclerc in Saudi Arabia.

Following two Saturday races to open the season, F1 will return to its traditional Sunday raceday slot in Australia.

