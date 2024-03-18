F1 star admits FAILING driving test after running red light

close global

Sheona Mountford
A driving instructor has revealed that Ollie Bearman has joined the list of Formula 1 stars to fail their driving tests. including fellow Brits George Russell and Lando Norris.

Following his shock debut in F1 last week, driving instructor David Currey has discussed his experience with the teenage Ferrari driver.

The British driver impressed the likes of F1 legend Sebastian Vettel during his debut race at the Saudi Arabian GP last weekend.

Replacing an unwell Carlos Sainz at the last minute, Bearman finished P7 in the Ferrari, and has proven he is worthy of a seat in Formula 1.

Bearman driving test fail revealed

The Essex based instructor divulged all to the Sun.

Currey said: “We did the lesson in his BMW. I felt totally safe even though I didn’t have my foot controls. He had failed his test before on a traffic-light fault. I am not sure if it was for running an amber. Maybe he didn’t stop.

“Or it could have been how he was positioned at the lights. When he failed he was a bit like, ‘What the hell’. I mean, he has been driving since a kid. But he was so polite and just wanted to learn how to pass. He asked a lot of questions and seemed very down-to-earth, a great lad."

“I would say, keep going to absolute legend. But if I see him back home then I don’t want to do any racing with him. I don’t want a burn out at the red lights in the village.”

