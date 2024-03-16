F1 veteran issues Sainz CHALLENGE over Audi seat

A Formula 1 veteran has put his name forward to be Audi's lead driver when they arrive on the grid in 2026.

The German company will take over from Sauber in 2026, and will be helmed by former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl - who left his previous team last season.

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu currently drive for Kick Sauber, the former previously racing at Mercedes and achieving 10 career wins.

Various names have been mentioned in association with the 2026 Audi project, including four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, and Carlos Sainz, who is out of contract for 2025.

Bottas expresses interest in the Audi project

Sainz seems the plausible choice to lead the team since Ferrari announced he would be replaced by Lewis Hamilton, and his father’s links with Audi have further strengthened the rumours. However, Bottas has no intention of leaving the sport or Sauber, despite struggling in the opening two rounds of the 2024 season, sitting 20th in the drivers championship.

“I want to have a few more successful years, the goal now is to get closer to the forefront,” the Finn said to Formule1.nl.

“I would prefer to join the Audi project, ideally in a leading role. If you look at my CV, you know what I can do in the right car.

“I always feel better when I can commit to a team without the distraction of contracts and things like that,” said the Finn.

