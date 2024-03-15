Wolff QUESTIONS Red Bull investigation into Horner

Toto Wolff has been talking about the 'real story' behind Red Bull's investigation into alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' by Christian Horner.

Horner has been under scrutiny for the past month since an investigation was opened into the matter.

He has since been cleared of any wrongdoing following the internal investigation, and the colleague who accused Horner has been suspended.

According to a report on the MailOnline, she is set to appeal the outcome of the internal Red Bull probe, and is ‘disappointed’ with how her complaint has been handled.

Christian Horner supported by wife Geri at Bahrain GP 2024

Horner with Red Bull owner Chalerm Yoovidhyaon on the Bahrain GP grid 2024

Wolff sheds light on ‘real story’ at Red Bull

There have been rumours suggesting the Verstappen’s and Helmut Marko could leave the team if Horner remains in his position, with Toto Wolff expressing his desire to see Max join Mercedes.

When asked why Red Bull have been unable to put these controversies to bed, Wolff discussed the 'real story' in the background.

“There is the real story in the background, namely the really important topic. Why did a woman who felt uncomfortable go to HR?” Wolff said in an interview with oe24.

Toto Wolff Mercedes team principal

“Why hasn't anyone talked about this yet? In addition, there is an information strategy that looks a bit confusing from the outside.

“I think the Austrians are professional, in England they try to keep everything small, but that's no longer possible these days.”

