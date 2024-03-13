Newey could be AXED over Red Bull issues

Adrian Newey is reportedly in danger of being cut from Red Bull's Formula 1 program over cost cap concerns.

The legendary car designer has helped Red Bull to double-digit titles since joining, between drivers' and constructors' championships.

But the current situation at Red Bull after the conclusion of an investigation into alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ from team principal Christian Horner, who was cleared of any wrongdoing, has unsettled them slightly.

During the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, rumours that Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen could join Mercedes were rife in the paddock, threatening to destabilise the Red Bull operation.

Adrian Newey chats with Christian Horner and Sergio Perez

Adrian Newey helped to produce the dominant RB20

Newey 'unhappy' with situation

Now German publication Auto Motor und Sport reports that Adrian Newey is currently ‘unhappy’ with how things have played out recently, and reports that Horner wants to ‘completely relegate him to the RB17 hypercar project.’

While it would help free up space within the cost cap, as he would no longer count as one of their three highest earners – and therefore a cap exception, it means that the team are taking a big risk in committing to their future Formula 1 projects without him.

If the situation doesn’t improve, an ‘unhappy’ Newey could look elsewhere for his future, especially with Lewis Hamilton joining a tantalising Ferrari project for 2025.

At least for now, Newey should be content with working on the exciting RB17 which is one of the most intriguing projects he has ever been involved in.

