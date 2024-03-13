Red Bull share AMAZING tribute to Verstappen achievement

Red Bull revealed an emotional tribute to Max Verstappen after the Dutchman secured his 100th podium in Formula 1.

The achievement probably isn't his most noteworthy (see: his three world championships and the longest winning streak in the sport's history) but the team marked it nonetheless.

Some performances stick out more than others, such as his heroic drive to second place at the 2016 Brazilian Grand Prix, which included a spectacular save, and his final lap overtake on Lewis Hamilton to win the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and drivers’ championship.

The Dutchman is already considered in the top five drivers of all time debate and his recent dominance is proving everyone why those conversations are merited – having taken victory in 19 of the 20 grands prix.

Max Verstappen has won 19 of the last 20 races

The RB20 is the head of the F1 field in 2024

Red Bull's ever growing legacy

It is unknown whether Verstappen’s dominance will continue, but his current RB20 works exceptionally well and is the clear head of the field.

He has a contract with Red Bull which sees him through to 2028, meaning that there could yet be a lot more winning to be enjoyed by them yet – especially if the likes of Adrian Newey and Pierre Wache stick around.

In a video posted by Red Bull Racing on Instagram, which has received over 50,000 likes, the team celebrates Max’s successes with the team, including podium number 1 and number 100.

