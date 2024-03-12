Red Bull star's drug-related joke puts room in stitches

Sergio Perez has shown a hidden talent for comedy, cracking up a room full of people in a video posted online.

The Mexican's 2024 has started well, taking two second-placed finishes in a row to kick off the season and cement a pair of 1-2s for Red Bull.

His brand new RB20 and the advantage it holds over its rivals appears to be helping Perez to find his form again, having gone a while without much to shout about.

It means that he is now backing up Verstappen to the standard that has been expected of him all along and is giving him a better chance of remaining with the team beyond this year when his contract expires.

There are no guarantees in Formula 1, but with the likes of Daniel Ricciardo struggling, Red Bull may be happier in keeping Perez as the more settled option.

Maybe his improvement is helping him to relax a bit more off the track as well, as he cracked a hilarious joke with team-mate Verstappen which sent a room into hysterics.

Perez rips hilarious joke

While featuring in a cooking contest, Perez was asked a question by his three-time champion colleague.

“Which flower is often associated with the Netherlands and is the countries’ national flower?” said Verstappen.

“Weed?” the Mexican replied.

The next step for Perez will be chasing his team-mate down to claim his first victory in nearly a year – a period in which Verstappen has won 19 of 20 grands prix since.

While second places are great for the team, you sense that ‘Checo’ could do with finding a way to win in Red Bull machinery to do his confidence some extra good.

