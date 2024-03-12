Marko drops HUGE hint about Red Bull future after Horner saga

Red Bull's Helmut Marko has offered an update on the trajectory of the team following the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The world champions have been plagued by speculation surrounding key team members, with Jos Verstappen even admitting he had a 'falling out' with team principal Christian Horner.

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen gives backing to suspended Red Bull employee

It all started with an internal investigation into Horner's conduct, following accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', an investigation that was completed and cleared the 50-year-old of any wrongdoing.

Since then, the positions of Horner, Adrian Newey and Max Verstappen have been called into question, with Marko understood to have held a meeting with Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with a potential suspension on the cards for the 80-year-old.

READ MORE: Ricciardo leaving RB? Vettel back in F1? A dozen CRAZY 2024 predictions

Helmut Marko's Red Bull future is in doubt

Christian Horner has been under fire of late

Marko future talks revealed

However, Marko himself revealed that there were 'very good conversations' in the meeting, and that he intended to see out his contract with the world champions.

Now, the Austrian has stated that there is a sense of normality around the team, particularly with successive one-two finishes to open the season, putting the Milton Keynes-based team on track for another sublime season.

"I think the car was good in all areas," Marko told Sky Germany after the Saudi Arabian GP.

"Tyre wear was also very good. Maybe not so pleasant for the spectators, but we were superior and you just have to admit that. Luckily no safety car came at the end, otherwise we were afraid that we would lose Perez's second place due to the five-second penalty."

Speaking on the events of the last few weeks specifically, Marko said: "The world is back to normal after two double podiums."

READ MORE: Marko reveals Red Bull DECISION after suspension rumorsy

Related