close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Marko drops HUGE hint about Red Bull future after Horner saga

Marko drops HUGE hint about Red Bull future after Horner saga

Marko drops HUGE hint about Red Bull future after Horner saga

Marko drops HUGE hint about Red Bull future after Horner saga

Red Bull's Helmut Marko has offered an update on the trajectory of the team following the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The world champions have been plagued by speculation surrounding key team members, with Jos Verstappen even admitting he had a 'falling out' with team principal Christian Horner.

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen gives backing to suspended Red Bull employee

It all started with an internal investigation into Horner's conduct, following accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', an investigation that was completed and cleared the 50-year-old of any wrongdoing.

Since then, the positions of Horner, Adrian Newey and Max Verstappen have been called into question, with Marko understood to have held a meeting with Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with a potential suspension on the cards for the 80-year-old.

READ MORE: Ricciardo leaving RB? Vettel back in F1? A dozen CRAZY 2024 predictions

Helmut Marko's Red Bull future is in doubt
Christian Horner has been under fire of late

Marko future talks revealed

However, Marko himself revealed that there were 'very good conversations' in the meeting, and that he intended to see out his contract with the world champions.

Now, the Austrian has stated that there is a sense of normality around the team, particularly with successive one-two finishes to open the season, putting the Milton Keynes-based team on track for another sublime season.

"I think the car was good in all areas," Marko told Sky Germany after the Saudi Arabian GP.

"Tyre wear was also very good. Maybe not so pleasant for the spectators, but we were superior and you just have to admit that. Luckily no safety car came at the end, otherwise we were afraid that we would lose Perez's second place due to the five-second penalty."

Speaking on the events of the last few weeks specifically, Marko said: "The world is back to normal after two double podiums."

READ MORE: Marko reveals Red Bull DECISION after suspension rumorsy

Related

Marko REVEALS Mercedes move verdict after Wolff offer
Latest F1 News

Marko REVEALS Mercedes move verdict after Wolff offer

  • 2 uur geleden
Marko reveals Red Bull DECISION after suspension rumors
Latest F1 News

Marko reveals Red Bull DECISION after suspension rumors

  • Yesterday 04:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Marko drops HUGE hint about Red Bull future after Horner saga

  • 30 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Wolff reveals the KEY move that would allow Verstappen swoop

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Marko REVEALS Mercedes move verdict after Wolff offer

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 team boss admits doubts over key issues

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

F1 pundit names ideal Hamilton Ferrari accomplice

  • Today 06:00
F1 News & Gossip

Wolff calls for 'TRANSPARENCY' in FIA boss investigation

  • Today 05:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x