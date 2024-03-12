F1 pundit names ideal Hamilton Ferrari accomplice

David Croft has shared his views on who he believes Lewis Hamilton should be convincing to join Ferrari with him in 2025.

The seven-time champion departs the titan Mercedes outfit at the end of the season, after spending 12 seasons together.+

READ MORE: Ferrari LEGEND sent Bearman message ahead of F1 debut

Two years without a race victory have left Hamilton searching for another challenge, and joining Ferrari is exactly the challenge he was seeking.

There are few people in the paddock that are team changing entities – with the majority of them being drivers, but one man has proven to be invaluable over decades in Formula 1.

Adrian Newey has been at Red Bull since 2006

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes in 2024

Lewis Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari

Croft: I would love to see that

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, David Croft shared that he believes Hamilton should be trying to get Adrian Newey to join the Maranello outfit with him.

“Yes, I would love to see that [Newey and Hamilton at Ferrari],” he said.

“I don’t know if Lewis has had a chat with Adrian Newey or not, but if I had the chance to get Adrian Newey to go there and Ferrari have been trying to get Adrian Newey for the last few years and it hasn’t quite worked out for whatever reason [I would try].

“With the situation as it is at Red Bull at the moment, is it now a time that Adrian Newey thinks ‘good time to go?’.”

A link up between the two would be the biggest of its kind in Formula 1 history – and truly unimaginable to think about the possibilities.

Newey has achieved 13 titles since Ferrari last won one of their own, so he’s a man that clearly still knows how to make a winning car.

READ MORE: Pit-stop disasters and Hamilton gesture - 5 things you may have missed at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Related