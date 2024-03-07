Verstappen to Mercedes could be ON as Wolff fails to rule out shock move

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has opened up on rumours surrounding three-time world champion Max Verstappen and the vacant seat at Mercedes ahead of 2025.

Wolff is in the process of trying to find a team-mate for George Russell, after Lewis Hamilton decided to ditch his Mercedes team for Ferrari and go in hunt of his so-far illusive eighth world championship title.

While the likes of Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz and Andrea Kimi Antonelli have been the names most tipped to be on the Austrian's mind, a pictured meeting between Wolff and Verstappen's father Jos has sent silly season into full swing.

Verstappen's Red Bull team are currently the centre of media attention, with allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour' being levelled at their team principal Christian Horner, allegations that he vehemently denies and has been cleared of by an internal investigation.

READ MORE: Journalist reveals Horner ‘messages’ LEAKED in anonymous email

Rumours say Toto Wolff is planning a sensational swoop for Max Verstappen

Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner's relationship has taken a blow recently

Will Verstappen go to Mercedes?

Verstappen senior confirmed that he had a falling out with Horner during the Bahrain Grand Prix, once again bringing three-time world champion Verstappen's future into doubt.

Now, Wolff has spoken out about the links surrounding his team and the most sought-after driver on the F1 grid.

"I think the driver will always choose the quickest car," he said.

"That is fundamentally what it's all about.

"At the moment the Red Bull is the quickest car, so that will obviously be the priority."

READ MORE: FIA president investigated in latest BLOW to F1 credibility

Related