close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 team announce DOUBLE resignation after Bahrain disaster

F1 team announce DOUBLE resignation after Bahrain disaster

F1 team announce DOUBLE resignation after Bahrain disaster

F1 team announce DOUBLE resignation after Bahrain disaster

Two key Alpine figures have resigned after just a single race of the season, with the team suffering a dramatic slide down the rankings.

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly qualified 19th and 20th in Bahrain, progressing to 17th and 18th by the end of the race thanks to misfortune suffered by Valtteri Bottas and Logan Sargeant.

Having struggled in 2023, the team had been hoping to push closer towards the top five constructors in 2024, but instead appeared to be the slowest team of all at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Now, they are in the process of restructuring their design department, after technical director Matt Harman resigned from his role in the aftermath of Saturday's race, as well as head of aerodynamics Dirk de Beer.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Bahrain GP times - Verstappen blows rivals away in DESTRUCTIVE win

Alpine's new challenger looked dreadfully slow in Bahrain
Bruno Famin has had to restructure the team so early into the season
Esteban Ocon had already given a rather pessimistic look on the team's season, before 2024 had even kicked off

Alpine lose more key figures

Last season was a tumultuous one for the Enstone-based team, with boss Otmar Szafnauer's axing prompting a mass exodus of staff, and the outfit were only able to pick up two podiums throughout the year.

That seems like a long time ago now, with podiums presumably going to be even harder to come by in this mammoth season, if their performance in Bahrain is a true representative for the entire season.

Esteban Ocon had already started the season off on a pessimistic note before the launch of their 2024 car, stating that the simulators showed them to be 'slow'.

Now, Harman and De Beer have decided to depart their roles following the awful start to the season, and will be replaced by three different personnel.

Ciaron Pilbeam has been promoted from head of race engineering to technical director, engineering will be led by Joe Burnell and aerodynamics by David Wheater.

New team principal Bruno Famin said in a statement: "We have decided to make these organisational changes as we can clearly see that we are not where we want nor need to be in terms of performance level and it is time to take another step in terms of organisation and people.

"The new three-pillared structure with three technical directors, each specialising in different areas, will bring better work and collaboration across our technical areas and contribute to delivering performance from the factories to the race track."

READ MORE: Wolff hints at driver to help deal with Hamilton 'curveball'

Related

Alpine Esteban Ocon Pierre Gasly Bahrain International Circuit
F1 boss gives verdict on shock Schumacher signing
F1 News & Gossip

F1 boss gives verdict on shock Schumacher signing

  • February 28, 2024 05:57
F1 team handed SHOCK verdict as 'slowest' team after testing
F1 News & Gossip

F1 team handed SHOCK verdict as 'slowest' team after testing

  • February 28, 2024 03:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 team announce DOUBLE resignation after Bahrain disaster

  • Today 05:57
F1 news & Gossip

Vettel taking steps to keep racing license after Wolff talks

  • Today 04:57
F1 News & Gossip

Wolff in public backing for potential Hamilton replacement

  • Today 03:57
Latest F1 News

Geri Horner to MISS Saudi Arabian GP after shock Bahrain appearance

  • Today 02:57
F1 News & Gossip

FIA chief 'made Verstappen request' over Horner saga

  • Today 01:57
GPFans Feature

Scorching Sainz outshines lackluster Leclerc to set silly season sizzling

  • Today 00:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x