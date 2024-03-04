Perez struck with UNUSUAL Red Bull technical issue

Sergio Perez appeared frustrated with a technical issue at the Bahrain Grand Prix - his radio not working properly.

The Mexican worked his way up from fifth on the grid to finish second in the 2024 season opener, keeping comfortably ahead of Carlos Sainz in the closing stages.

In doing so, he contributed to a second consecutive season-opening 1-2 finish for Red Bull, who look uncatchable at the front of the Formula 1 pack.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the 2024 season, Perez will be hoping that he can continue to back team-mate Max Verstappen up every week and maybe take the odd race victory.

READ MORE: Journalist reveals Horner ‘messages’ LEAKED in anonymous email

Sergio Perez enjoys the Bahrain Grand Prix podium

Sergio Perez in his new Red Bull RB20

Perez becomes the raging bull in Bahrain

He is aware that the onus is on himself to prove his value to the Red Bull family across the next 23 races of the season if he wants to remain with them.

But it wasn’t all bells and whistles for Perez, who had to deal with technical issues on his way to a podium under the desert’s night sky.

In a video posted by F1 on Instagram, which has received over 100,000 likes, ‘Checo’ can be heard asking his engineer – Hugh Bird, to shout in order to help him understand him better.

READ MORE: Horner Red Bull investigation official VERDICT announced

Related