McLaren announce HUGE new signing of IndyCar star

McLaren have revealed that Pato O'Ward has committed to a multi-year extension with their IndyCar team.

This is O'Ward's fifth full season in IndyCar, all of which have been with Arrow McLaren.

At the age of 24, O'Ward has already built an impressive track record, securing four career victories and 20 podium finishes in 64 starts with McLaren.

Having also obtained the Super Licence required to drive F1, O'Ward recently assumed the role of McLaren F1's reserve driver.

Pato O'Ward has signed a new contract with McLaren

"I couldn't be more excited to sign this deal with the team," O'Ward said. "McLaren has become home for me, and I am proud that I'll be racing in papaya for a few more years at least."

Arrow McLaren's team principal, Gavin Ward, highlighted O'Ward's pivotal role in the team's development.

"McLaren (Racing) has become home for me." 🏠🧡



Today the team announces @PatricioOWard's multiyear contract extension ahead of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. — Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team (@ArrowMcLaren) March 1, 2024

"It's been great to see Pato and the team grow together. We're thrilled to continue racing with him, and I look forward to showing the racing world what we can achieve as a group," Ward said.

"Having this done and dusted before the start of the season means the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet crew can go into the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg free from distraction and with one goal in mind: to execute each race weekend to the fullest of our potential."

