Verstappen in CHAOTIC video from Red Bull celebrations
Verstappen in CHAOTIC video from Red Bull celebrations
A hurried Max Verstappen has been captured accidentally running into a Red Bull employee in a chaotic celebration at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Despite their off-track travails, Red Bull dominated the first race of the season, picking up every single point on offer with a 1-2 finish and Verstappen grand slam.
Their rivals failed to remotely challenge in pursuit, and it looks like the field could be in for yet another long season.
Verstappen managed to rack up his eighth win in a row, as he looks set to beat his own record of ten from last year.
READ MORE: Horner in defiant stance with wife Geri after Verstappen win
Verstappen eager to avoid chaos
Bahrain is a circuit that Red Bull perform well at, meaning that there should be more of a fight in Saudi Arabia, but their race pace looks a tad too ominous for the time being.
In post-race celebrations, no one wants to get covered in the spray of champagne that follows every 1-2 achieved by a team.
Spending the night soaked in sticky clothes isn’t how everyone wants to enjoy their weekends, and Verstappen shares a similar view.
In a video posted on Instagram which has received over 30,000 likes, Verstappen can be seen hurriedly rushing away from the shower.
In doing so, he runs straight into one of his Red Bull colleagues, highlighting just how desperate he was to get out of the area - although later comments indicated that the person behind the camera was uninjured.
READ MORE: Jos Verstappen speaks out on 'Horner leak' rumors
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen in CHAOTIC video from Red Bull celebrations
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton backs Mercedes replacement despite rivalry potential
- 2 uur geleden
Verstappen 'hottest candidate' for RIVAL team switch
- 3 uur geleden
Horner SNUBS Verstappen in Red Bull driver claim
- Today 14:57
F1 team announce DOUBLE resignation after Bahrain disaster
- Today 05:57
Vettel taking steps to keep racing license after Wolff talks
- Today 04:57