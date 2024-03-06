Verstappen in CHAOTIC video from Red Bull celebrations

A hurried Max Verstappen has been captured accidentally running into a Red Bull employee in a chaotic celebration at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Despite their off-track travails, Red Bull dominated the first race of the season, picking up every single point on offer with a 1-2 finish and Verstappen grand slam.

Their rivals failed to remotely challenge in pursuit, and it looks like the field could be in for yet another long season.

Verstappen managed to rack up his eighth win in a row, as he looks set to beat his own record of ten from last year.

Max Verstappen has won eight grands prix in a row

Max Verstappen talks with team boss Christian Horner

The Red Bull RB20 in action at Bahrain

Verstappen eager to avoid chaos

Bahrain is a circuit that Red Bull perform well at, meaning that there should be more of a fight in Saudi Arabia, but their race pace looks a tad too ominous for the time being.

In post-race celebrations, no one wants to get covered in the spray of champagne that follows every 1-2 achieved by a team.

Spending the night soaked in sticky clothes isn’t how everyone wants to enjoy their weekends, and Verstappen shares a similar view.

In a video posted on Instagram which has received over 30,000 likes, Verstappen can be seen hurriedly rushing away from the shower.

In doing so, he runs straight into one of his Red Bull colleagues, highlighting just how desperate he was to get out of the area - although later comments indicated that the person behind the camera was uninjured.

