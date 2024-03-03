Perez warns of Red Bull problems ahead - Top 3 Bahrain GP verdict

The first race of the 2024 season was something of a damp squib, with Max Verstappen dominating the race and his team-mate Sergio Perez finishing right behind him.

Verstappen dominated from flag to flag, claiming the triple crown of pole position, a flawless victory and fastest lap of the race.

Despite potential uncertainties about his future with the team, Perez had an almost flawless start to his season. However, he expressed concerns about the RB20, hoping for necessary fixes before the upcoming race in Jeddah next week.

Although luck didn't favour Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, his team-mate Sainz achieved a podium finish and openly expressed his 'surprise' at maintaining pace with the dominant Red Bull team.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Bahrain GP times - Verstappen blows rivals away in DESTRUCTIVE win

Here's what the drivers had to say post-race...

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen was thrilled with how his season started in Bahrain

“Unbelievable. I think today went even better than expected. I think the car was really nice to drive on every compound. We had a lot of pace.

“It was just super enjoyable to drive today; we really stayed out of trouble. Great start to the year. I mean, it couldn't have been better."

He added: “It was a lot of fun. I felt really good in the car. It's always very special to have these kinds of days because they don't happen that often it just all goes perfect, and you're just one with the car and everything just feels great.”

Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez bemoaned tyre wear in Sakhir despite a promising P2

“I think it was the maximum we could have achieved,” Perez said. "It was quite a tricky race with the management of the tyres. I think there's plenty we will learn from tonight's race which will be important for the championship.

“But overall, I think it's a great way to start the season.

On his tyre issues, Perez added: "It was really compound to compound, the amount of sliding we were having.

“We were having some issues with the engine braking and the driveability, which is not easy around here because there's plenty of low speed.

“I'm sure we're going to analyse all of this tonight and make sure we learn for Jeddah [next week].”

Carlos Sainz was 'surprised' with the SF-24's capability to keep pace with Red Bull

“I felt really good out there today,” Sainz explained. “The start wasn’t ideal but from then on I just managed my tyres as well, and then from there I could do my pace, overtook two or three cars on the way to the podium.

“Then keeping up with the Red Bull there at the end, which was a pleasant surprise. Still not enough, not where we want to be, but [it’s] good steps forward compared to last year and a solid start to the season.”

READ MORE: Wolff hints at driver to help deal with Hamilton 'curveball'

Related