Hamilton opens up on feelings about QUITTING Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his thoughts about leaving Mercedes after more than a decade with the team.

The seven-time world champion will depart Mercedes at the end of the season for Ferrari, teaming up with Charles Leclerc for his age-40 season.

The Brit joined the Silver Arrows in 2013, winning six drivers’ championships and creating one of the greatest legacies in the sports’ history.

It appears that he won’t have a title challenging machine in his swansong season with the German outfit, but he will continue to work hard, and hopes have them closer to Red Bull soon.

Saying goodbye to the team that he carved out so much success with will be difficult, but Hamilton has made a tricky move before in his career and it paid off handsomely.

READ MORE: Wolff hints at driver to help deal with Hamilton 'curveball'

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari ahead of the start of the 2025 season

Lewis Hamilton drives the W15 - his last Mercedes car

Hamilton: There will be a lot of emotional experiences

Speaking to the media about his departure, he discussed the emotions that he faces in his last season with Mercedes.

"I've been with this team for such a long time. There's so much love within the team and I still, and always will, love this team,” said Hamilton.

"Everyone was incredibly understanding within the team and hugely supportive. Everyone knows I'm here to deliver for them this year. That's the focus and it's the same as any other year.

"There will be, or it is, emotional. Every week will be emotional. The seat fit for example is the last seat fit with the team and you remember your first one.

"The winter test is the last winter test you do with the team, so there will be a lot of emotional experiences through the year but we will do it together."

Ferrari look like F1’s hottest team in the ascendancy right now, with just a matter of months before he joins them.

Charles Leclerc will pose a different challenge as a team-mate – going up against an experienced entity who is more than comfortable within the Scuderia for next season.

READ MORE: Hamilton reveals thoughts on Horner investigation

Related